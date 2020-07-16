Import of gas to Ukraine to a maximum of five years
Ukraine is becoming an important European gas hub
The increase in imports is associated with a significant increase in demand from European companies on gas storage in Ukrainian underground storage facilities.
Import of gas to Ukraine since the beginning of the year amounted to 8,056 billion cubic meters Is a quarter more than in the same period last year, and a record indicator for last five years. It is reported to the Operator GTS of Ukraine on Thursday, July 16.
It is specified that since the beginning of the year from Poland was delivered 1,043 billion cubic meters from Slovakia – 4,605 billion cubic meters, from Hungary – 2,408 billion cubic meters While 54% of all volumes of gas were imported to Ukraine via the virtual reverse, which became available from the beginning of 2020.
1 January 56%, or 4.5 billion cubic meters, imported volumes were sent to underground gas storage facilities for storage of the “customs warehouse”. Of these, 36% arrived in shorthaul mode.
“This increase in imports is associated with a significant increase in demand from European companies storing gas in Ukrainian storage facilities in “customs warehouse”. Due to European occupancy of storage and attractive tariffs and services, this year Ukraine is breaking records for the injection of gas into underground storage facilities, and making an important step towards becoming a European gas hub,” – said in the message.
The company was reminded that the natural gas is supplied exclusively from EU countries. Ukraine does not import gas from Russia from November 2015.
We will remind, as of July 2, the volume of gas in underground storage facilities of Ukraine has already exceeded 20 billion cubic meters Next billion cubic meters was pumped for only two weeks.
It was also reported that this year in Ukraine is expected to record gas reserves. This forecast was made by the head of Naftogaz Andrey Kobelev.
korrespondent.net