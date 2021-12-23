Important and weird: what laws will go into effect in California in 2022
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed 770 bills in October, ranging from speed reductions to major police reforms, reports SFGate.
Some of them have not been in effect for years, but we looked at legislation that may start to affect your daily life in California on January 1, 2022.
Here are some of the most high-profile and widespread new California laws:
Highly controversial bacon law
Proposition 12 aims to improve the lives of California farm animals, and some say it is the strictest animal welfare law ever passed in the U.S.
Voter-approved voting initiative in 2018 calls for a ban on the manufacture of metal fences that prevent pigs from turning and sitting, and on chicken cages that prevent them from spreading their wings.
Meat trade groups said the law would increase bacon prices in supermarkets by 60% and lead to meat shortages, while others say it's just a big pig squeal due to looming cost increases.
The law is due to go into effect on Jan. 1, although a coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores filed a lawsuit last week to block the new rules.
Large stores should have a non-sexed toy department
While this is one of California's most famous new laws, it won't really have an impact until 2024, but many stores are already complying with it. The law, the first of its kind in the country, requires stores with more than 500 employees in their California locations to have “smart choices” of toys and childcare items, such as toothbrushes, that do not have a specific gender marker.
The bill aims to reduce “unreasonable differences in similar products” and gender stereotypes; the law does not apply to clothing.
Stores must comply with the new law by 2024.
Otherwise, they face a small fine of $ 250 for the first violation and $ 500
for subsequent violations.
You you can still take your favorite cocktails with you
Due to its immense popularity & # 8211; and positive financial implications & # 8211; restaurants will be able to sell alcoholic beverages to go for much longer than orders in a restaurant.
The new law allows restaurants to continue selling beer, wine and cocktails to go until December 31, 2026.
But don't overdo it: drinks will need to be bought with food.
Police are coming to California reform legislation
Newsom has signed many police reform bills.
One of the most notable is the law abolishing the re-certification of police officers guilty of misconduct.
Formerly problematic officers sometimes could find work in other areas without any repercussions.
They will now have their licenses revoked so that they cannot simply change departments after being fired.
Officers can also have their licenses revoked if they do not intervene when they see another officer using excessive force.
Another law requires law enforcement agencies to obtain permission from local authorities before purchasing surplus military equipment such as certain armored vehicles and stun grenades.
In addition, peacekeepers can no longer use tear gas or rubber bullets against protesters unless all other crowd control methods have been exhausted and “objectively reasonably defend against life-threatening or serious bodily harm.”
Spousal rape is no longer a separate category of rape
The California Penal Code has now been amended to make marital rape the same in all legal relationships with any rape, unless the person is unable to consent “due to mental disorder, developmental disability, or disability,” which could It is only legally considered rape if the two are unmarried.
Although the spouse who committed the crime can still be prosecuted for the rape under other provisions of the criminal code.
California was one of the few remaining states that still differentiated between rape and spousal rape, which entailed the possibility of probation only if the person convicted of rape was married to their victim.
< p> All convicted rapists must now serve their prison sentences and be on the sex offender register.
In the past, rapists who attacked their spouses could have avoided registration in many cases.
Restrictions on photos posted by the police on social networks
As police use social media such as Facebook and Nextdoor in recent years, Assembly Bill 1475 places restrictions on what they are allowed to post.
To better protect the rights of people who have been arrested, but not yet prosecuted, the law prohibits law enforcement from publishing photographs of people arrested on suspicion of non-violent crimes. There are a few exceptions when there is an imminent threat to public safety.
California minimum wage rises again
As part of the ongoing gradual increase in the minimum wage to $ 15 an hour, on January 1 it will rise to $ 14 for employers with 25 employees or less and $ 15 for those with 26 and more employees.
Several localities in the Bay Area have already raised minimum wages above this level.
For example, the current rate in Mountain View is $ 17.10 per hour, and in Emeryville in East Bay & # 8211; $ 17.13, the highest in the US, according to Investopedia.
Food delivery apps won't collect tips
In an effort to support delivery staff and improve billing transparency, AB 286 Prevents food delivery apps from retaining any portion of the tip.
If the order is for delivery, that tip should go to the individual worker.
If the order is for pickup, the tip should go to the restaurant.
< h4> Reduction of the norm for the performance of warehouse work
Assembly Bill 701 regulates performance standards for warehouse distribution centers with more than 100 employees per site.
The law prohibits employers at companies such as Amazon from requiring an employee to take breaks for rest or lunch .
It also requires employers to describe in writing any regulation an employee may face and indicate what adverse actions might occur if they fail to comply with that regulation.
Rena Gonzalez, Member of the San Diego, who wrote AB 5, a controversial jobs law that went into effect in 2020.
Willful wage theft is punishable by imprisonment
Assembly Bill 1003 declares willful wage theft fees over $ 950 under the California criminal code for grand theft and therefore a felony.
The violation was previously considered a misdemeanor.
Unlike misdemeanors, felonies give prosecutors the ability to extradite search warrants and use a grand jury to investigate employers.
The bill treats tip as wages, and independent contractors are considered employees under the law.
This means stealing wages by companies that employ workers can also be a criminal offense.
The law was signed into law by Newsom in September 2021.