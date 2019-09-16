Important infrastructure project in Russia with great fanfare opened the trash
In the Tver region of Russia, in the village of Goritsy inaugurated a garbage site. The event was held thanks to the support programme for local initiatives, writes portal TeraGrid.
“The programme to support local initiatives in the village of Goritsy Kimry district equipped site for the collection of solid waste. The other day under the Windows of the old house on a green meadow filled with concrete a small piece of land and was surrounded on three sides by a fence of corrugated Board. In the near future will occupy their places of honor and the heroes of the occasion — containers”, — pathos the authors report the news.
The ceremony was accompanied by a ribbon cutting, balloons and applause.
The authors also indicate that in recent years, the Tver region, and in Tver there is a tendency — “to accompany the concerts of the opening of such facilities”. In particular, in August, district in the South no less enchanting was presented the car Park. Then “the event was accompanied by music, singing in karaoke and dancing.”
Users in the Network with humor reacted to the “wonderful event”.
“It’s another of the”, “Da EPT … opened the trash”, “Beautiful”, “for a Long time they have enough of these events, how much more the city will have to open these bins to every trash hung honorary plaque – full name of the official from the administration or housing, then just order“, write the commentators.
As previously reported “FACTS” in March in the capital of Dagestan Makhachkala (Russia) “officially” opened a new bin. City residents brought their children with them with balls and also made selfi on the background of the new object. A year ago, in the town of Kansk in the Krasnoyarsk region of Russia with the pump and red bow, opened the asphalt in the yard.
