Important signals the body that the liver is “overloaded”
The liver we hear constantly, since so many irregularities in the functioning of our body are directly or indirectly linked with this organ.
Why is this happening? The fact that the liver suffers first from the fact of lifestyle that we lead: it is very harmful to poor nutrition, environmental pollution, stress, negative emotions, etc.
Experts talked about how you can help this important body: how do you know that the liver is “overloaded” and works hard, not coping with all of its functions, are there any signals indicating failures in its work and that you need to pay attention.
The condition of the liver affects the whole body
The liver is a vital organ that is associated with the work of our body because it is responsible for cleansing the body of all harmful, toxic substances.
For this reason, the improper work of the liver can lead to undesirable consequences in various parts of the body.
Experts have told how the disruption of the liver is reflected, for example, on the condition of the hair, skin, lips, etc.
Wrinkles between the eyebrows
Always thought that wrinkles is a result of the aging process of our body, and that genetics determines appears they have sooner or later.
Nevertheless, this is not true: wrinkles can reflect the state of our body, and therefore very useful for the timely detection and prevention of various diseases.
Such, for example, the vertical wrinkles that appear in people between the eyebrows. This may be an indication that the liver is overloaded. And the deeper these wrinkles, the more serious damage of the body.
Brown or green spots
The appearance of brown or greenish spots on the face is not only a question of aesthetics. And not always such pigmentation associated with age or exposure to sunlight.
Such spots, especially if they are located on the right side or in the temporal area, also indicate the malfunctioning of the liver, and may be associated with lesions of the gallbladder, pancreas and spleen.
As for complexion, here all is easier: if the skin suddenly acquired a yellowish tint, it is also likely linked to the weakening of liver function.
Oily skin on the forehead
Skin type is another issue that we often associate only with genetics or age. However, too dry or too oily skin may indicate some kind of internal imbalance.
If the skin on his forehead had suddenly become too fat, this can be due to malfunction of the liver. Sometimes the excess fat accompanied by excessive sweating in the same area.
Baldness and gray hair
In spring and autumn we can lose more hair than usual. This is normal. But there are people who suffer from this phenomenon all year round or for very long periods of time, and no particular reason. To solve this problem, it is important to understand exactly where we drop hair.
If you are experiencing the baldness of the Central part of the head (or appears grey), then, apparently, it’s a warning signal that some bodies are faulty and, probably, liver. This applies to both men and women.
Premature grey hair is also usually associated with a disruption of the liver or gallbladder.
Problems with vision
If you believe traditional Chinese medicine, the liver directly affect the blood flow to the eyes. For this reason, problems with vision among other factors can be due to poor liver function.
If the liver is congested, the eyes may even lose its natural Shine and become muddy, the pupils are pale, and the whites of the eyes (and the skin under the eyes) become yellow.
Inflammation of the gums and throat
Many people often gums become inflamed and even bleed when brushing your teeth. This problem is also associated with the liver, and may show inflammation in the throat.
And even if you use a special toothpaste, you gums will not improve as long as we do not decide the question with the normal functioning of the liver.
And how are you with a chair?
Our chair is also a very important indicator of health, although very often we do not pay attention. Below we give examples that may indicate disorders in the liver:
Strong, bitter smell, the sticky texture of the feces is the result of bad digestion and subsequent fermentation of food.
Hard and dry stools, in the form of balls, typical of constipation. Also associated with incorrect functioning of the liver.
Diarrhea.
Stool pale in color, similar to clay.
Floating chair, because the food was not completely digested.