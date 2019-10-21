Important vitamin B12 and the best products that contain it
Recently, scientists drew attention to the problem of insufficient intake of vitamin B12 – it was found that the deficit can indicate a change with your skin. Vitamin B12 or cobalamin is important for the normal functioning of the nervous system and blood formation.
Since the age of 13 years, the daily requirement for vitamin B12 is three micrograms (µg). Small children need a little less of cobalamin, whereas pregnant and lactating women – more than the norm.
The human body able to store vitamin B12 in the liver. At the same time to avoid the risk of deficiency symptoms, it is important to eat foods containing B12.
Vitamin B12 deficiency contributes to a drastic weakening of the immune system and accumulation of toxic breakdown products of amino acids in the bodies. Chronic fatigue, memory loss, anemia, anemia, paleness, brittle hair and nails, poor adaptation of the nervous system to stress, schizophrenia – all possible consequences of the lack of essential vitamin.
Milk. 100 ml cow’s milk provide about 0.3 micrograms of cobalamin. Also contain condensed milk and cream.
Eggs. Egg yolk contains about two micrograms of cobalamin, while egg white contains only 0.1 micrograms (in each case based on 100 grams of food).
Shrimp. They put in the body of about 1.7 micrograms of vitamin B12 per hundred grams.
Tuna. Tuna fish provides vitamin B12 in the number a little more than four micrograms per 100 grams.
Herring. Contains approximately two times more vitamin B12 than tuna: a little less than 9 micrograms per serving of 100 grams.
Chicken liver. One of the best suppliers of vitamin B12 in 100 grams of chicken liver contains 20 micrograms of vitamin.
Beef, kidney, heart and muscles. Beef offal contained more cobalamin than the actual beef, if beef is about 5 micrograms (per 100 grams), the beef heart — it comes to 10 micrograms.