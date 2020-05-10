Imported gas has become cheaper by 20 %
For the month the import price of gas for Ukraine fell by more than $ 30 — to 122 dollars per thousand cubic meters.
In April, the average price of imported gas for Ukrainian enterprises was $122,55 (3318 UAH) per 1 thousand cubic meters, which is 20.2% less than in March, according to the economy Ministry on Friday, may 8.
A month earlier, the gas were imported to Ukraine at $153,65 (4163 UAH).
At the same time, the Operator of Ukraine’s GTS in April said that Europe buys gas at the price of 2700 UAH without VAT per thousand cubic meters.