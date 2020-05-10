Imported gas has become cheaper by 20 %

| May 10, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

For the month the import price of gas for Ukraine fell by more than $ 30 — to 122 dollars per thousand cubic meters.

Импортный газ стал дешевле на 20 %

In April, the average price of imported gas for Ukrainian enterprises was $122,55 (3318 UAH) per 1 thousand cubic meters, which is 20.2% less than in March, according to the economy Ministry on Friday, may 8.

A month earlier, the gas were imported to Ukraine at $153,65 (4163 UAH).

At the same time, the Operator of Ukraine’s GTS in April said that Europe buys gas at the price of 2700 UAH without VAT per thousand cubic meters.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr