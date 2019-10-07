“Impossible to cure”: the neurosurgeon commented on the possible disease Zavorotnyuk
Glioblastoma — a disease that supposedly suffers a famous actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, is the most “evil” brain tumor. It grows in a special, grows in all structures of the brain and is developing rapidly — two or three months may elapse from the moment the person was completely healthy to severe symptoms. This was stated by Paul Shnyakin Professor-neurosurgeon, doctor of medical Sciences, head of neurosurgery in Krasnoyarsk region, co-author of scientific books “Fragile brain” in an interview to KP.
Median survival (average) for glioblastoma, according to him, only six months. The threshold in two years experiencing less than 10 percent of cases.
See alsoNosil at the hands of Anastasia: the mystery surfaced about the man in the life of a car crash
“When we speak — are unable to save the man, even famous, even who have more opportunities (and glioblastoma died Mikhail Zadornov, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Zhanna Friske), we need to understand that around the world solution — how to treat this tumor, it is not accepted. To cure it, alas, is impossible, we are talking only about the prolongation of life”,— says Paul Shnyakin.
Future treatment, says an expert, not in surgery, in serious, new level of chemotherapy. But the trouble is that the brain is designed so that not all drugs penetrate into it. Therefore, the effectiveness of treatment of other, lower than other organs.
Also Paul Shnyakin added that the causes of glioblastoma are difficult to understand, because the brain is completely isolated, and even the human body does not know that it has a brain, otherwise immuno-competent cells immediately began to attack it.
Characteristically, the glioblastoma is more common in men aged 40-60 years, and Friske, Zavorotnyuk was not directly in this risk group…
“Strictly speaking, we don’t know what exactly with Anastasia Zavorotnyuk. Glioblastoma — a diagnosis that is “spinning” in the media. But it has never officially been announced, not confirmed,”says the neurosurgeon.
Recall that in August it became known that Anastasia Zavorotnyuk is undergoing treatment for cancer. Since then her health discuss not only ordinary people but also professional community.
As previously reported “FACTS”, PR-Director of actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk Marina Potapova responded to rumors that the star of the series “My fair nanny” died 5 Oct.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter