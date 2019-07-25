Impossible to watch: the network has defeated the Russian TV series “Chernobyl”
Discussing the trailer for the Russian TV series “Chernobyl”, which was filmed by the TV station NTV.
The creators of “blockbusters”, which is clearly in defiance of the eponymous creation of the American channel HBO, tried very hard to repeat its worldwide success, but the attempt failed miserably.
Sure netizens who left comments under the video.
“Professionals explain, please: why do most of our movie purely on the level of building and block processing is perceived cheaper and poorer than most of the foreign? No color correction, no sensible world — this is all about?”, — asks one of the critics.
“Years may 30 will be able to do something similar to HBO now this is another Aftosa Russia 2”, — concludes the other.
“After HBO — this is what sucks” — sure, Russian woman.
“The series ntny and shame Spanish”, — said one commentator.
Recall the American TV series “Chernobyl” has received 19 nominations for main television award “Emmy”.
