“Impossibly thin”: Alla Pugacheva learned only through their own wigs (photos)
Diva was not in Russia for more than two months: Alla Pugacheva vacationing in Riga, then in Cyprus and in Israel. But when the singer returned home, he made a splash with his appearance, writing “Days.ru”.
The first release in his native Palestine the Diva took place in the elite Zhukovka near Moscow, where he lives all I know — politicians, actors, athletes.
Read takie Pugachev staged Sobchak “dressing down” from-for Kirkorov
“Favorite Guest of Mario and Manager” — frame with this signature appeared in social networks. And caused a strong reaction.
For the restaurant Diva was dressed in a stylish fall look. She was in a grey pantsuit in pinstripe, and the top wore a long cardigan in the same tone. Monochrome outfit, the singer was diluted with a white blouse and shiny shoes. She also wore a large pendant as a flashy accessory.
Read tachiev decided to “click on the nose” Orbakaite said that the core reason for the warm relationship Diva to Loboda
Fans said that in a new outfit, the actress looks amazing. “Alla, you look beautiful”, “looking Good”, “Excellent”, “Super”, — commented on the post members.
In addition, fans agreed that for two months in exile she lost weight drastically and its almost impossible to learn. Like, if not brand wigs, and it would be taken for a stranger. As the artist sings, “cause a rapid interest often changing my weight…”
As previously reported “FACTS”, Pugacheva in transparent skirt went on a romantic date with Galkin.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter