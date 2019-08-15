Improper breathing can cause the formation of cancerous tumors
Proper breathing can improve physical and psychological state of the person. Doctors said that due to the lack of oxygen in the body, the formation of malignant tumors.
Wrong exhale through the nose provokes the emergence of diseases due to underdeveloped muscular system of the lungs. Shallow breathing causes fatigue because organs not receiving sufficient oxygen, which would be evenly distributed with carbonic acid. Frequent intermittent breaths cause shortness of breath. Stop breathing during sleep is a cause of headache.
Also shallow breaths cause problems with the gastrointestinal tract. Due to his weakened wall of bodies, after which begin difficulties with digestion, the omission of the kidneys, intestines and stomach.
Doctors recommend to breathe only a nose, making about two dozen breaths per minute. The chest should remain stationary.