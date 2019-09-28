Improper hand washing can lead to serious diseases
Scientists reported that improper hand washing can lead to serious diseases. It is reported that each year kills about 1 million people from the inability to observe personal hygiene.
Researchers from the University of Michigan in the United States reported that the ability to correctly hand washing can save millions of people from death. According to the result of the study revealed that dirty hands can lead to serious diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, acute diarrhea and respiratory diseases.
For the experiment were invited to 3.7 million people and analysed the situation with the observance of personal hygiene. It turned out that only 5 percent of people wash their hands with soap and water, 30% of people washed away the dirt under ordinary tap water, and 65% of invitees – do not wash their hands at all.
Further conducted studies and found that the latter more often have infectious diseases. And those who regularly observes hygiene, suffer 80% less. Care hand hygiene will help to reduce the risk of bowel disease by 30%, and respiratory viruses – 20%.
Scientists say that hands should be washed with antibacterial soap for 30 seconds, then rinse thoroughly with a soapy substance and the skin wiped dry. They also recommend not to touch door handles and the surface of the sink without napkins because it contains greater number of bacteria.