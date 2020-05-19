‘Improve the quality of customer service’: USCIS has implemented a new convenient service
Service citizenship and US immigration services (USCIS) is introducing a new telephone system with interactive voice response (IVR) for calls in English and Spanish contact center USCIS. This is stated on the official USCIS website.
An IVR interface that allows the user by using voice and, in many cases, hardware to communicate with a computerized system.
The new IVR system personalitywe caller, giving him the opportunity:
- talk to the system and not make selections with the keyboard;
- get links to forms and information by email or text;
- to provide feedback in real-time through an additional survey.
“We will introduce a new system in stages, so not all subscribers will immediately interact with the IVR. After the full operation of the system will increase the efficiency of the contact center and USCIS will improve the quality of customer service, giving subscribers a wider range of self-service opportunities. This should also reduce the time callers may spend on a call because of their accent or dialect or background noise,” — said in a statement.
Free numbers the contact center and operating hours will remain the same. Dial 800-375-5283 (for people with hearing impairments: TTY 800-767-1833) in order to access automated information through the interactive menu. If you are outside the United States or in the U.S., you can call the number 212-620-3418. To obtain additional information on the link.
