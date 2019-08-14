In 14 Italian cities declared the highest level of danger due to heat (PHOTO)

Loading...

The Ministry of health of Italy has declared the highest red – level weather risk in 14 cities, including Rome, in anticipation of there is very hot weather. A notification posted on the Agency’s website.

According to his forecast, on Friday the temperature to 37-38 degrees Celsius expected in the Italian capital, and also in Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Milan, Turin, Pescara, Perugia, Rome, Trieste and Verona. On Saturday, the red level will apply only to three cities – Ancona, Pescara and Venice.

In connection with a strong heat, meteorologists urge to observe all precautions. This is especially true of children and the elderly. They recommended to stay home, drink more water, often taking a shower and limit physical activity. Saturday replaced the hot weather to the North of the Apennines comes a violent storm, which on Sunday will affect the Central part of Italy.

This week in many European countries were broken temperature records. So, on Thursday, the temperature in Paris reached 42.6 degrees Celsius, in the Netherlands, was recorded a temperature of 40.4 degrees, in Germany – 42.6 degrees, in Belgium – 40.6 degrees. In the UK was also set July temperature record in Cambridge, the air warmed to 38.1 degrees Celsius.