In 14 States in the U.S. set a new record morbidity COVID-19
To the extent that, as in new York, Illinois and other States with high incidence of coronavirus infection rates are gradually declining and the former hot spots of the country weaken the quarantine, in some parts of the United States, where previously it was relatively quiet recorded records on the new cases of infection, writes the Washington Post.
From the beginning of June 14 States and Puerto Rico recorded the highest weekly number of new cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to figures tracked by The Washington Post. These States are: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, new Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
If the first wave of a pandemic gone in densely populated areas of large cities such as new York, Chicago, and Detroit, the highest percentage of new cases occur in places with much smaller populations: in Lincoln County, Oregon, with a population of less than 50,000, receives an average of 20 new cases every day; in the first week of June, the Department of health in Bear river, Utah, recorded on average, 78 new cases, most of which were associated with an outbreak at a meat processing plant in the small town of Hyrum.
The increase in the number of cases COVID-19 districts with population of less than 60,000 people — part of a trend to spread new infections in rural areas of the United States. Experts in the field of health is concerned that in those regions where the pandemic has already lacked resources, it will be difficult to track new cases using the remaining infrastructure.
In addition to the inequality in providing medical care to residents of such States as Mississippi, Florida and South Carolina, are living in conditions of minimal or moderate restrictions, even if the average incidence is growing fast.
The last two weeks of protests against police brutality will become another variable in the spread of the virus in the country. Protesters flooded the streets of major cities, but also gathered in small towns across the country. Although large-scale protests for the good of the movement and ideas, officials are warning people to be careful because the crowd can increase the rate of transmission.
As at 8 June, at least 113 of 235 people in the United States died from Covid-19. The country registered more than 2 million cases of coronavirus.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 9544
[name] => record
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => rekord
)
record
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28340
[name] => coronavirus
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => koronavirus
)
coronavirus
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28347
[name] => special Projects
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => specproekty
)
Special projects
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28353
[name] => 2019 Coronavirus-nCoV
[taxonomy] => special
[slug] => kitajskij-koronavirus
)
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28455
[name] => COVID-19
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => covid-19
)
COVID-19FacebookVkontakte
bookmark