In 14-the meter room, and without a budget: film by Ukrainian about superheroes surprised the world
The pandemic coronavirus in Hollywood stopped the traditional summer season release of new movies. Rest even superheroes. However, Ukrainian film Director from the city of Dnepr were able even in isolation, to remove an action movie about superheroes. Now Vasily Moskalenko tries to attach to its next project, one of the fans of his film — Hollywood actress Jennifer aniston says “Voice of America”.
Ukrainian film Director Vasily Moskalenko and operator Vladimir Kradinov showed the world that a pandemic is not a hindrance for the film. In a small room of 14 meters in a period of quarantine they pulled off a blockbuster about superheroes “Man Apple.”
The only scenery for the film — a black wall. He Moskalenko played all 12 characters. Costumes and equipment were at home on the farm.
“One of the heroes came with the machine and looked in the bathroom, — says Basil. — I purposely left this shot the people to believe that this was taken in the apartment.”
The 44-minute movie — a parody of movies about superheroes. This form is to shoot in small rooms is much more difficult, says Moskalenko.
“American Director David Sandberg who takes horror movies with his wife also filmed a movie during the quarantine. I decided to outdo and to remove blockbuster, because horror is very easy to remove in a confined space, and superhero film with effects is much more difficult,” he says.
In General on the project in the preparatory period, on post-production and graphics worked 10 employees. Voice-over — work of the actor who voiced the Marvel movies, Stefan Ashton Frank. All worked on the project for free.
“The film has no budget, I conditionally call the figure $ 1, but I actually gathered his friends, colleagues, and for creativity to make a cool product, it worked for free,” says the Director.
When the Director posted the trailer on social media, have reacted to people from all over the world. Among them post like actress Jennifer aniston. Moskalenko did not waste any time and quickly made a short video in which he invited Jennifer aniston to name his next project.
The head of the producers Guild of Ukraine Alla Lipovetsky predicts global success of the film Moskalenko.
“The Apple-man can be our response Dedpula because of supermen finally can speak with good humor and irony, without too much pathos and heroism”, — says Alla.
Now Moskalenko went to work on post-production in a professional Studio. Debut paintings in local cinemas promise in November 2021.
bookmark