In 1983 was born the baby weighing 7 kg, here he is now!
There are cases when babies are born premature, or, say, with very little weight. Such kids need special care for some time. But the birth of large babies weighing more than 5 kilograms – that’s something unusual. We want to tell you a story about such an unusual boy.
Even when, in 1983, 24-year-old Patricia Clark became pregnant, she was sure that her baby will be very large. Because in her family before that were born already a huge children for Patricia this was not a shock.
Born the baby weighed 7 kg, he became the biggest kid in the state. Crib standard sizes were too small for him, as well as clothing.
The mother and son was often invited to various popular American talk show and share. For many, this phenomenon seemed to be something inexplicable and unbelievable.
Kevin (the so-called parents of the son) today, 35 years. He is former military. Questions about his height and preferences happen almost every day. Many even believe he is a professional basketball player. Although he Kevin Robert Clark have long been accustomed to its unconventional appearance and not angry and not upset the surprise and cheers from passers-by.
The growth of a young man – 206 cm, weight – 136 lbs! He has become accustomed with this fact, and have not be troubled about the fact that its growth is much above the rest.
