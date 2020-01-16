In 2019 in the US airports seized a record number of weapons
In the US, passengers are not permitted to transport a firearm (loaded or not) through the security checkpoints at airports. But in 2019 the transportation security Administration found a record 4 432 firearms at checkpoints at U.S. airports, an average of about a dozen firearms a day, according to a report by the TSA. This was 5% more than in 2018, according to USA Today.
According to the TSA, over the last 10 years found the number of weapons is constantly growing.
About 87% of firearms (3 863) was loaded, while 34% (1 507) found separately from ammunition.
International airport Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta again tops list of airports with the largest number of discovered firearms — 323, which is 25 more than in the previous year.
Top 10 airports in which it was discovered most of the weapons in 2019:
- International airport Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta (ATL): 323
- International airport Dallas / Fort worth (DFW): 217
- Denver international airport (DEN): 140
- Intercontinental airport George Bush (IAH): 138
- International airport Phoenix sky Harbor (PHX): 132
- Airport Dallas Love field (DAL): 103
- International airport Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FLL): 100
- The Nashville international airport (BNA): 97
- Orlando international airport (MCO): 96
- Tampa international airport (TPA): 87
The blog post TSA reminds passengers not to put firearms in carry-on baggage:
Unloaded firearms in a locked hard container can be transported in checked bags, though passengers should read the rules of flying with firearms.
This summer, two soldiers travelling through the international airport named after Thurgood Marshall in Baltimore and Washington, carried with a grenade pipes as a souvenir.
July 29, a Texas man returning from military service in Kuwait, carried the missile launcher home in your checked baggage. It was established that the weapon is not combat, then the TSA gave it to the firefighters for disposal, reminding the public that are not allowed to carry weapons into checked or hand Luggage.
After a few days the air force Sergeant was carrying a rocket launcher. Although it was not explosives, Marshal Office of fire protection of Maryland stated that it may contain compressed gas and, therefore, cannot be transported on a commercial flight.
TSA also notes that 1 December was the busiest day of the Agency, was checked 2 870 764 passengers and crew members.
The Agency reminds that from 1 October 2020 passengers who have no valid ID or acceptable alternative forms of identification will not pass any checkpoint at the airport.