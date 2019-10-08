In 2019 on the border of US and Mexico arrested a record in 12 years the number of illegal immigrants
In the 2019 financial year the border patrol detained 851 000 people — a record number of illegal crossings of the U.S. border, according to the last 12 years.
The border patrol agents working along the border between the U.S. and Mexico, was taken into custody 851 000 people, which is the highest number of arrests since 2007, according to Federal data obtained by the Washington Examiner.
Approximately 40,000 people were detained after moving to Texas, new Mexico, Arizona and California in September. It’s less than a third of the 132 000 arrests made in may in the midst of a wave of illegal immigrants. 40 000 added to the previous 11 months to close the financial 2019, which lasted from 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019. Those who were arrested for illegal entry into the United States from Mexico may ask for asylum while in detention, but such statistics will not publish on a monthly basis.
851 000 arrested South of the border do not include people who came to gates to ask for asylum but were refused and turned around. It is expected that the authorities will publish these and other data within a few weeks. In particular, as at 31 August, 263 000 people came to points, but they were denied entry.
These figures do not include additional arrests and illegal crossing checkpoints on the border of USA and Canada, as well as along the Pacific and Atlantic oceans.
Along the border of USA and Mexico were detained over 250,000 immigrants from Guatemala and Honduras.
The biggest change in fiscal 2019 compared to the previous 95 years of the border patrol was the number of arriving families. In 2015, the guards detained at least 80 000 people, who came together with family members. As at August 31, were taken into custody more than 450 000 people who arrived with family members.
According to the border patrol, the number of arrests of persons who have entered without documents, has gradually increased from 300,000 in 1970 to an average of 1 to 1.5 million per year from the mid 1980-ies 2006.
As Yahoo notes, citing the Independent, the data show that the current number of arrests — the highest since 2007, the administration of President George W. Bush. New arrests is a surge of illegal migration, which was observed both during the administration of Barack Obama, and in the first two years of the presidency of the trump.
But with the policy of “zero tolerance” trump administration in 2018, the number of arrests has increased dramatically, the newspaper notes. This policy has led to the separation of parents from children arriving at the border, and creation of the so-called camps of migrants across the country.