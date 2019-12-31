In 2020 illegal immigrants in California will be treated for free
Adult illegal immigrants in California from January 1, 2020 will be eligible for medical- funded state health insurance for people with low incomes. This writes The Fresno Bee.
Over 1,000 people in Fresno County will receive new benefits come the new year, and previously adopted, the law will come into force.
The new legislation will extend medical benefits to adult illegal immigrants in age from 19 to 26 years. Illegally in the US, children already have the right to free medical care in California in accordance with the law enacted in 2015.
According to Josh Hernandez, program Manager Department of social services Fresno County, a total of 1 613 illegal immigrants aged 19 to 25 years were already in the medical system of the County, receiving limited payments under this program.
Over the past several months staff worked with counties to transfer individuals with limited medical full medical benefits that they will receive from January 1.
Full benefits cover all, including preventive and primary care, while medical covers only limited emergency care.
“They all received notification of this transition,” said Hernandez.
Hernandez noted that the County is difficult to estimate how many new people will turn to them for health insurance. Since the information about those who have never applied for program benefits medical, virtually no.
According to estimates by officials of the state, about 138 000 adult illegal immigrants will get full medical benefits in the first year of implementation of the law.
The budget approved by lawmakers this year included 98 million dollars to offer health insurance to this group in the first year of the law.
The law makes California the first state to offer such benefits to adult illegal immigrants.
Children receiving benefits do not need to abandon state-funded health insurance when they turn 19 years, as their benefits will be extended.
In California, according to UCLA, there are about 2.2 million illegal immigrants. And in the age group of 19 to 25 years of legal status in the United States have about 7% of the state’s population with low incomes.
Under the new law, benefits under the medical program available to illegal immigrants just before the time of the execution of his 26 years.
California legislators have said they intend to fight for the empowerment of free medical care to all illegal immigrants in the state.
At the moment, Hernandez said that the County of Fresno has taken care to ensure that its residents knew about the changes coming into force on 1 January.
County officials also contacted community organizations throughout the district to convey information to those who may be eligible for new benefits.