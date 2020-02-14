In 2020, the amount of the pension will increase three times

The minimum pension age in persons under 65 years compared with 35 years for men and 30 years for women insurance experience, with 1 January 2020 the year is 1889 hryvnia.

В 2020 году размер пенсии будет повышаться трижды

About it reports a press-service of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

As of 2020 Ukraine is home to 11.3 million pensioners. Of them – 2 600 000 continue to work. The average pension is UAH 3083.

In 2020 the size and categories of pensions are distributed as follows:

  • Old age pensioners (based on experience) — 75,4%. They get — 3064 hryvnia;
  • Invalidity pensioners — 12,8%. They get — 2641 hryvnia;
  • Seniors that have lost a breadwinner to 5.7%. They get — 2916 UAH;
  • Retired on superannuation by 5.4%. They get to 4500 UAH;
  • Social pensions (minimum payments for those who do not have experience) — 0,7%. They get — 1644 hryvnia.

June 1, 2020, the minimum pension will increase by 4.5% and составит1712 hryvnia. Following the increase in the size of pension payments will occur on 1 December. Pensions will increase by 3.3% (i.e., 57 UAH).

According to the Pension Fund of Ukraine:

  • to 1500 hryvnia receive 0.7% of retirees;
  • from 1501 UAH to 2000 UAH — 34,8%;
  • from 2001 UAH to 3000 UAH 34,2%;
  • from 3001 to 4000 hryvnia UAH 12,4%;
  • from 4001 to 5000 hryvnia hryvnia — 6,3%;
  • from 5001 to 10000 hryvnia UAH 9.3% of pensioners.

The size of the minimum pension for persons with disabilities, regardless of disability, in 2020 will be:

  • 1638 UAH — from 1 January;
  • 1712 UAH, from 1 July;
  • 1769 hryvnias — from December 1.

Given the disability pension payment is as follows:

  • 100% old-age pension — people with disability group I;
  • 90% of old-age pensions to people with disabilities of II group;
  • 50% of old age pension to people with disabilities of III group.

