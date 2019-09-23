In 2020 the pension in Ukraine will increase by 400 UAH
According to the draft budget for 2020, the minimum pension will grow 1700-1750 hryvnia, and by the end of 2020, this figure could reach 1,900 USD.
As of the autumn of 2019, the minimum pension is 1, 564, hryvnia, such pension from more than 600 thousand people, representing 5% of the total number of pensioners.
The average pension in Ukraine as of 1 July 2019 was 3006 hryvnia.
The total number of pensioners at the end of June was 11 349 912, compared with 2018, pensioners in Ukraine has decreased by more than 91 thousand people.
We recall some pension payments has increased from 1 July 2019. The increase touched recipients of pensions who had a great insurance experience, but the small size of payments. Also from July 1, increased pensions for 33 thousand soldiers-the liquidators of the Chernobyl accident, and to 43 thousand individuals who became disabled during the ATO, safety and environmental protection in the Donbas.