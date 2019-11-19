In 2021 BMW will release a 500-horsepower sedan i4
The novelty will be built on the chassis of the BMW 3-Series, although it will be significantly harder “treshki”: for example will the batteries weigh 544 kg.
The BMW i4 will receive two electric motors with a power of 530 HP
At the start of sales will be offered only one variant of the battery with a capacity of 80 kWh, and later added other versions.
A range of driving cycle WLTP is 600 km, which still looks a bit optimistic assessment. When using the “fast” stations with a capacity of 150 kW on the charge to 80% will go 35 minutes.
At the same time to increase the stock of 100 km will be just six minutes. As for the acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h the car will accelerate for approximately four seconds.
It is known that the maximum speed of the car will limit at around 193 kilometers per hour.