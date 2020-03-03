In 2021, the state defense order will reach 30 million
The state defense order in the next year will be a record and will be 30 billion UAH.
About this on air of the channel 24 Ukraine said the head of the state concern Ukroboronprom aivaras Abromavicius, the League.
“There are types of equipment that are too expensive for Ukraine. Although the state defense order is growing every year, and I would like to mention that next year he will record. If this year it amounted to UAH 19 billion, the state defense order and about 3 billion more budget for state guarantees is only 22 billion In the next year it will be 20 plus 10, that is 30 billion UAH”, — said Abromavicius.
24 July 2019, the Cabinet changed a procedure for the approval of the state defense order. Now the main indicators of the orders will be sent for approval to the Council of national security and defence, as well as to the Ministry of economic development and trade.