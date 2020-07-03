In 2021 Ukraine will pay a record $ 600 billion
Photo: iportal.rada.gov.ua
Ukraine is waiting for a record of debt payments
Every year the authorities are gaining more and more loans to Supplement the budget, half of which goes to pay debts.
Next year Ukraine will have to pay the debts of a record 600 billion, reported Friday, June 3, the Minister of Finance, Sergei Marchenko, during the hour of questions to the government in the Verkhovna Rada.
“We have a state budget deficit this year of 7.5% of gross domestic product. Next year we plan this deficit is to be reduced. At the moment the only thing I can say that the projected payments on the national debt next year will be roughly 600 billion UAH”, — he said.
In turn, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal assured that the government will fulfill all the obligations of the state to the social sphere, health care providers and educators
“We have clearly considered the possibility this year to raise the minimum wage from September 1 to 5000 UAH. And we clearly understand how we will plan and execute next year’s budget, including the repayment of domestic and international debt obligations, and especially the implementation of social functions of the state to the citizens of Ukraine”, — said the Prime Minister.
Note, for six months, Ukraine has obtained loans of nearly 260 billion, more than 156 billion paid.
korrespondent.net