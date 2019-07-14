In 2050 the climate in Kiev will be as it is now in the capital of Australia
Experts of the Higher technical school of Zurich, has conducted extensive work on the topic of climate change.
The study showed how to change the climate of large cities the world over the next 30 years.
According to the published results, 77% of the largest cities in the world the climate will be similar to the current climate in other cities.
According to experts, in 22% of cities are now non-existent climatic conditions.
It is reported that the maximum temperature in summer will increase by 6.7 degrees.
According to the study, in 30 years, the temperature in the summer in Kiev will increase by 6.5 degrees and it will be as it is now in the capital of Australia — Canberra
According to experts, the climate of Kharkov will be similar to Bucharest, the climate of the Dnieper on the climate of the capital of Macedonia — Skopje. In London will be like in Barcelona, in Stockholm as in Budapest, in Madrid as in Marrakech.