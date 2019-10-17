In a bikini and jamb in the teeth: spectacular video Rihanna has denied the rumors about her pregnancy
Pop star Rihanna originally denied the rumors about her pregnancy. In Instagram the 31-year-old native of Barbados has published a video with the slow motion effect, where she walks barefoot in a black bikini and sheer robe, showing off a perfect figure. Clamped in the teeth of the jamb completes the picture. Gait models on the catwalk she comes to the end of the track and makes a spectacular u-turn.
In September, the singer’s fans were delighted, thinking that she admitted that expecting a baby. At a charity ball in new York Rihanna, in particular, said: “I am a black woman. I come from a black woman. And I’m going to have a black woman…”. As you know, the star is in a romantic relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jamil.
However, Rihanna apparently tired of the hype in the press and she decided to put an end to the gossip completely.
