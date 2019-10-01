In a car accident near Shelburne killed actor Louie Rankin (PHOTO)

Police in Ontario reported that Louie Rankin, a Jamaican actor, star of such crime films as “Stomach” and “Shooting”, a famous musician in the style of reggae, died in a head-on collision near Shelburne on Monday morning.

Police said they went to the scene on Highway 89, in the area between the 12 th ring road and the 4th line on Monday at 9: 15 am, taking the message about the collision of a passenger car and truck.

It was stated that Rankin, born Leonard Ford, died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

A family friend, who did not want to disclose his name, told reporters that 66-year-old Rankin had three children, including twin girls born a year ago.

Rankin starred as the Jamaican crime boss “the Bull” in the 1998 movie “Belly” with rappers Nas and DMX.

He also starred as Teddy brook in the 2002 movie, “Shooting”, which was also attended by Ki-Mani Marley. The film tells about the difficult life of criminals in Miami and Jamaica, and his vivid scenes starred by Wyclef Jean and DJ Khaled.

He also released a number of albums in a reggae style, including Showdown in 1992, which included the popular single “Typewriter”.

He was known to have supported the Toronto Raptors, also the police said that he lived in Hanover, about two and a half hours drive Northwest of Toronto.

In the last post in his Instagram account before her death, Rankin told fans that relieves another film, but did not go into details.