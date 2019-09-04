In a Catholic school in Tennessee was removed from the library “Harry Potter” for “real spells”
The pastor of the Catholic school in Nashville (Tennessee, USA) ordered to withdraw from the school library all the books from the series about Harry Potter, explaining that the book contains real spells that can summon evil spirits, reports the website of The Tennessean.
The pastor explained his decision to parents in the mail, in which he stated that he has consulted on this issue with the local exorcists and exorcist in the Vatican.
“In these books, magic can be both good and evil, which is not true and is misleading. Curses and spells in the books is absolutely real, and the person reading them, runs the risk that you may accidentally summon evil spirits,” — said in a letter to the pastor.