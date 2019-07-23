In a children’s camp in Russia there was a deadly fire: photos and video from the terrible emergency
Near Khabarovsk (Russian Federation) in case of fire in a tent camp on the territory of the ski complex “Kholdomi” one child was killed and three more (2006 — 2008 year of birth) was in the hospital in serious condition.
As reported in the Directorate of emergency situations Ministry in the Khabarovsk region, a fire in the camp that housed about 200 children, occurred in the night of Tuesday, July 23. At the time of arrival at the emergency firefighters, almost all the tents were destroyed by fire.
It is known that during the fire also injured five adults, who assisted on an outpatient basis. In hospitalized children, burns, status is estimated as heavy. According to some, one child in a coma. About the dead girl knows that she is 11 years old.
