In a colorful jacket and boots: Taylor swift received the prestigious award
August 28, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
29-year-old singer loves to wear short outfits.
In new York took place the ceremony of awarding the MTV Video Music Awards — 2019, which was awarded the best in this field. The award in the main nomination “Video of the year” was Taylor swift in the video for the song You Need To Calm Down.
For social events, she chose a vivid image: speckled long jacket, pink bodysuits and suede boots.
Wavy styling, makeup with red lipstick and gold jewelry completed her dramatic bow.