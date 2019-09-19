In a coma was not, at death was: media released new data about the disease Zavorotnyuk
Status of Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, who allegedly is in serious condition in a Moscow clinic, receives conflicting information. First, rossm said that “nanny Vika”, which was diagnosed with brain cancer, went into a coma. Then he wrote that she came to and was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward.
Now, however, refute this information. Telegram-channel Baza, said that actually the actress did not come out of the coma, because nobody was into it. Channel confirms that Zavorotniuk seriously ill. Also reports that the actress is undergoing radiation therapy. The body difficult to tolerate the procedure, but generally cope.
It is also reported that the treatment of the actress is on the insurance policy. That’s why the family does not need additional funds for treatment.
We will remind, the native actress of her illness did not comment. In the media there are comments acquaintances, friends, doctors. One of them, a surgeon, said Zavorotnyuk prepare for surgery.
