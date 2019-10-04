In a dress with open neckline: Lily-rose Depp at the premiere of the film in new York
Model and actress came out in a dress from Chanel.
Recently in the new York premiere of the film “the King”, which was attended by performers of the main roles in the film — Timothy Salame and Lily-rose Depp.
The daughter of Vanessa Paradis and johnny Depp shone at the event in a dress from the cruise collection of Chanel. Black low-cut dress with a bright floral print emphasized the slim shape of Lily-rose.