In a few hours destroyed all life: in a network there was video of powerful volcano eruption in the Kuril Islands
In the Kuril Islands volcano awoke Raikoke. In March, Kamchatka (Russia) eruption of Shiveluch volcano — he threw a column of ash to a height of 4.5 km above sea level.
According to “Popular mechanics”, the volcano woke up after almost 100 years of silence and in 12 hours made nine volcanic explosions, billowing in the air the ash cloud.
According to Russian scientists, this powerful eruption led to the death of fauna and even flora on the island.
The volcano itself rises to 551 meters above sea level, the diameter of its crater is 700 meters and the depth is 200. At the moment the intensity of steam and ash decreased and the ash falls from the height of two kilometers. The researchers emphasize that in the near future new eruptions Raikoke not expected.
However, according to scientists in the near future I can Wake up and other volcanoes of the Kuril Islands.
As reported by “FACTS”, in early June, Indonesia’s North Sumatra erupted volcano — woke up mount Sinabung (Sinabung). During the eruption, a huge column of ash reached a height of 7 kilometers. And at the end of may in Sicily the eruption of Europe’s largest volcano Etna.
