In a green Witherspoon and aniston in a simple black mini: stylish output of Actresses in London

| November 3, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Jennifer aniston and Reese Witherspoon attended the special show “the Morning show” in the hotel Ham Yard in London.

Уизерспун в зеленом, а Энистон в лаконичном черном мини: стильный выход актрис в Лондоне

50-year-old aniston arrived at the event in laconic black dress length knee-length wide leather belt at the waist. A celebrity was complemented by black sandals on high heels and light makeup on her face. Hair Jennifer was laid in stylish styling.

43-year-old Reese Witherspoon wore to the press meeting emerald green turtleneck that picked up the light skirt in a light green shade and wearing long jacket. By the way, the actress picked up sudovye pumps heels shoes, hair combed on one side, and jewelry wearing gold earrings.

