In a latex jumpsuit and nightgown: MARUV amazed the audience with the choice of attire
October 20, 2019 | Entertainment
The actress was the star guest on entertainment shows.
Provocative MARUV took part in the concert recording a new edition of “Evening quarter”. The sold out event took place in the capital Palace “Ukraine”.
The actress sang two songs in lyrical versions, who performed a very sensual and romantic.
On stage she appeared in a provocative way: in a latex suit, over which wore a white nightgown with lace and strips.
Your outfit complements the singer lacquered hat with ears, which added to her playfulness.