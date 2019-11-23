In a leopard dress and men’s jacket: Natalia Mogilevskaya party gloss
November 23, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The actress combined the dress with fashionable animal print jacket “from the man’s shoulder”.
Natalia Mogilevskaya visited a festive party in honor of the 15th anniversary of the magazine Viva!, which took place in Fairmont Grand Hotel. For the event the actress chose a stylish dress with leopard print and long sleeves, on the shoulders of she put on a men’s grey coat.
Outfit Natalia combined with grey sandals with high heels. Neck she adorned Golden necklace in the form of large chains.
Hair the singer dismissed, and the makeup focused on the eyes.