In a luxurious dress with bare shoulders: Penelope Cruz at film festival in new York
October 8, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The actress showed a spectacular image.
Penelope Cruz appeared at the premiere of the Wasp Network, which was part of the 57th new York film festival. For this event she chose a luxurious outfit. It was a brilliant bustier dress to the floor, which sat perfectly on her slim figure.
Your bow Penelope added a black clutch with gold netting, gold earrings-rings, smooth styling and make-up with brown shadows. The cleavage she decided to leave without ornaments. She looked great.
Along with Cruz posed for the cameras her colleagues on the set.