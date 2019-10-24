In a matter of minutes: burned one of the highest houses on the tree in the world

One of the highest in the world, 10-story tree house with a height of 97 feet (about 30 m), caught fire and was destroyed by fire in a matter of minutes on Tuesday, October 22. This writes the New York Post.

За считанные минуты: сгорел один из самых высоких домов на дереве в мире

Screenshot: YouTube/Johnny on the Trail

Fire Department Cumberland County (tn) say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The treehouse was built by Horace Burgess, an architect and a pastor. He said that God told him to build a sprawling tree house as .

It took him about 19 years to build it from recycled wood waste and recycled metal. The structure has covered several trees was a well-known tourist point until the fire Department had not considered him a threat to public safety and closed the entrance for tourists.

The tree house has been empty since 2012, and thrived vandalism.

