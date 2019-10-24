In a matter of minutes: burned one of the highest houses on the tree in the world
One of the highest in the world, 10-story tree house with a height of 97 feet (about 30 m), caught fire and was destroyed by fire in a matter of minutes on Tuesday, October 22. This writes the New York Post.
Fire Department Cumberland County (tn) say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The treehouse was built by Horace Burgess, an architect and a pastor. He said that God told him to build a sprawling tree house as .
It took him about 19 years to build it from recycled wood waste and recycled metal. The structure has covered several trees was a well-known tourist point until the fire Department had not considered him a threat to public safety and closed the entrance for tourists.
The tree house has been empty since 2012, and thrived vandalism.