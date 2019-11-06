In a network there was a funny video of the “assault” KFC first fast food in Belarus
As the local media, the incident occurred on 2 November in the city of Vitebsk, where the appearance of the first dives of the network triggered a “RAID” of visitors and hustle. The reason for excitement was the special offer on the opening day: the first three visitors were able to receive 100 rubles (a little more than 1.2 thousand hryvnia), and the rest 300 – free ordering, informed of Economic news.
On offer mainly responded to teenagers and children, the crowds that rushed to KFC as soon as the institution opened the doors. As seen in the video, people fled so fast that some of them fell under the feet of the charging back.