In a Network there was a new picture Burak with a beautiful wife
October 5, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Fahriye Evcen showed a picture together with the actor.
If earlier Burak ozcivit played and Fahriye Evcen though occasionally, but to please their fans in a new Instagram photo after the birth of a son the couple has virtually disappeared from social networks. Actors do not publish personal photos and still not raskryvayut details about his firstborn.
However, the other day Fahriye decided to make an exception, and finally shared in the social network a rare joint photo with Burak. A selfie a celebrity accompanied by a short caption:
“Love.”
In a matter of hours photography of the spouses got over a million likes and thousands of comments — subscribers clearly missed your favorite Turkish couple!