In a Network there was a school photo of Tina Karol
So, on the fan page of the popular Ukrainian singer Tina Karol on the social network Instagram has published her children’s black and white photo.
Carol and two girls age first class posing in white school aprons and stockings.
“I’m for school uniforms. My joy in England going to school in school uniform. Each school has its own form, its own emblem, flag, some own song. He dressed, and goes, he feels that the state has changed from home to school. That is, self-discipline, concentration. By the way, I will never make my Studio at home because I want to leave the house, leave the whole life, to go into the Studio, where they will be in another world and join in the music, it’s a switch. Tina Karol💋”, signed authors photograph.
In a matter of hours in the network publish it almost two and a half thousand likes.