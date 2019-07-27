In a new York thrift shop found a picture of the famous Austrian artist
The experts evaluate the work of Austrian expressionist Egon Schiele more than 100 thousand dollars
A resident of new York for a song bought in a thrift store the pattern created by the famous Austrian artist-expressionist Egon Schiele. Now the owner of the picture may be sold for more than $ 100 thousand, according to CNN.
Schiele drew a pencil portrait of a naked girl in 1918. In the same year the artist died during the epidemic of “Spanish flu”, told CNN Jane Kallir, Director of the new York gallery Galerie St. Etienne. In 1990 she published the world’s first complete catalogue of watercolour paintings and sketches created by the awl.
Schiele was one of the Austrian expressionists and was a pupil of Gustave Klimt.
According to Keller, the buyer of the picture appealed to her in the last year, almost immediately after having acquired it for a pittance in a thrift store in Queens. However, sent them the photo was too fuzzy to make a conclusion about authorship. Then the man sent photos of better quality, and then Caller asked him to bring the original to the gallery.
When the judge first saw the drawing, she, according to her, already 99% sure of the authorship of the awl. However Kelly decided to conduct a more thorough analysis and to compare the pattern with other works of the artist. It turned out that this is the original – moreover, the pain was more than 20 drawings, in which he portrayed all the same model. These works are now in the collections of new York’s Metropolitan Museum and Vienna’s Leopold Museum.
Now found in a thrift store, the picture is for sale in the Galerie St. Etienne. If you buy it, the owner, accidentally found a priceless work of art, promises to donate part of the proceeds to Fund Habitat for Humanity, which owns the secondhand store in Queens.
Keller suggests that the figure could be brought to US by Jews who had fled Austria in the late 1930s, years after coming to power of the Nazis. In the US about this artist learned recently. In Austria, according to Kallir, Egon Schiele is considered a national treasure: he is one of the most famous Austrian expressionists.