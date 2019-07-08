In a Park in new Jersey little girl was killed by a branch

In the small town of Elmer (new Jersey) after the fall of the branches on the tent, killed 3-year-old girl. This writes ABC News.

Sergeant state police Jeff Flynn, a tree branch fell and crushed a 3-year-old girl who was in the tent at the amusement Park Jellystone.

Flynn said that the baby was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

That day short of a tornado swept through the town of mount Laurel, about 40 miles (65 km) North-East from the Park of Jellystone. Video surveillance captures tornado, overturning the car and damaging the roof of the warehouse, before quickly dispersing.

It is unclear whether affected severe weather incident in the Park of Jellystone.

“The day was storms all over new Jersey, but currently the cause and circumstances of incident are investigated,” said Flynn.

