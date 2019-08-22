In a residential building in new York collapsed Elevator: a man was killed
On Thursday morning, August 22 one person was killed due to a faulty Elevator in one of the residential buildings in Manhattan. This writes the New York Post.
The incident occurred in a 23-story luxury residential building in Manhattan .
The Deputy chief of the Fire Department of new York (FDNY) Anthony Arpaia said that the victim came out from the Elevator where there were still people in the lobby when the Elevator suddenly collapsed into the basement, causing the man got stuck between the lift cabin and the shaft wall on the first floor.
According to ARPA, one man safely got out of the Elevator before the victim, whose identity was not disclosed, were trapped.
The victim “was stuck between first floor and basement,” said ARPA, adding that “some people were still in the Elevator after he went down to the basement”.
According to sources, the victim was 30-year-old man, presumably a resident of the building. He was declared dead by the city coroner at the scene.
Authorities said that the remaining passengers were safely rescued and removed from the basement.
“The FDNY had to work very hard to bring the Elevator into motion,” said ARPA.
The inspectors of the city Department of buildings were at the scene of the investigation.
This building has 183 apartments. It was built in the late 1990-ies, around the clock doorman and many feature balconies or terraces.
The one bedroom apartments in the building are currently rented at a price of $3695 per month.