In a residential complex in Idaho shooting occurred: dead
In Caldwell (Idaho) least two people were killed and three others injured in a shooting in a residential complex for the elderly. About it writes USA Today.
The chief of police of Caldwell Frank Wyant said the report of shots fired police received at about 16:20. At the scene officers found the victims. Among the wounded was a police officer and the suspect in the shooting was among the dead.
Officer’s injuries are not life-threatening. While police it is unknown whether the victims lived in the complex.
“The investigation has just begun and information is still very preliminary,” said police Lieutenant Caldwell Joey Hoadly.
Caldwell is part of the Boise Metropolitan area, the city’s population of about 54 000 people.
