In a tight dress and crocodile boots: Gigi Hadid posed on the red carpet
November 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
24-year-old model Gigi Hadid was suddenly seen among the star guests of the ceremony CMA Awards-2019, which awarded country musicians.
She went out on the track in a white dress-turtleneck Maxi length, which combined with the white high boots made of crocodile skin heels. Your way Gigi added small gold earrings-rings and one long earring-pendants with stones.
On her face was sudovy makeup with green eye shadow and arrows on the eyelids and a matte beige lipstick. A model hair combed to one side and put him in waves.
Gigi looked great, white onion perfectly stressed all the advantages of her figure.