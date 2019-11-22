In a transparent dress on the glacier: Dasha Astafieva excited network (photo)
Ukrainian model and singer Dasha Astafieva, who recently starred without underwear, showed the new photos made in Iceland.
Them posing on Dasha at transparent dress. “By hook or by crook, we got to the glacier…”, — signed photo Astafeva.
She also noted that she was not cold. “I’m not cold. Because it is in such places, I feel that I’m alive. I’m strong, and I really appreciate everything that I have today… that’s what warms me. Thank you”, — I wrote to Dasha.
View this post in Instagram
“Incredible, kind, sweet Dasha… which can melt any glacier for his good heart”, — write fans.
Earlier, Dasha Astafieva starred in the clear coat without linen.
Also note that the Russian men’s gloss Astafiev included in the top 100 sexy women of the Russian Federation.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter