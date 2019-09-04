In a transparent t-shirt: granddaughter Sofia Rotaru showed how trains (photos)
Granddaughter of the famous Ukrainian singer Sofia Rotaru Sonia Evdokimenko, who went to study in the USA showed, as working on the slim figure in the hall.
So, in the stories Sonja published an image on the background of dumbbells and exercise machines.
As you can see, model, and singer even come with make. And for workout girl chose short shorts and transparent shirt in black.
Recall that Sonya is 18 years old. It is considered one of the most enviable brides in Ukraine. Girl for a long time studied in London, worked as a model, recorded two songs under the pseudonym of Sofia Eve.
Now Sophia was a student at the New school of design Parsons (Parsons The New School For Design) — a very prestigious and expensive institution.
By the way, earlier Nastya Kamensky showed how he trains.
