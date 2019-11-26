In a white dress-coat and an unusual hat: Billy porter again made a splash on the red carpet
50-year-old American actor and singer Billy porter again made a splash on the red carpet.
Showman loves to go out in public in different extravagant outfits. Last weekend the American Music Awards Billy took to the track in a white ensemble – a coat with colored buttons and a very voluminous skirt he combined with a very unusual hat (in that it would not be competition at the races in Ascot) and tri-color pointed toe lace-up shoes. The way men completed round sunglasses in dark frame.
This is not the first such image of Billy on a public event. Earlier at the charity Love Ball III in new York, the actor has appeared in an outfit consisting of a yellow pant suit, to which was attached a long train, white shirt, patent leather shoes and wide-brimmed hats and ties.