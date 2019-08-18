In a white top and boyfriend jeans: stylish bow Vera Brezhneva
37-year-old singer Vera Brezhnev appeared before the fans in a stylish and casual bow.
In the photo, which the actress shared in her Instagram, Brezhnev, embodied in a little white top to accentuate her ample bosom, and boyfriend jeans. Faith posing against the wall and smiling broadly.
The caption the singer says on the subject of conserving natural resources, urges fans to be aware and talks about life without plastic.
However, members drew attention to how a singer looks, not what she writes. “Oh, you’re so skinny! I want to feed you delicious porridge with otbivnushka! But the figure of fire!” — reads one of the comments subscribers.
Figure, by the way, Faith really is excellent, but is often in the gym or during home workouts. Therefore, these tight fitting tops, and concert costumes sit on it perfectly.